BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield North Rotary, along with numerous volunteers, “shopped until they dropped” for school supplies earlier on Saturday with nearly 200 students.

The club’s annual Back-to-School shopping event was held at Kohl’s, and provided new school wardrobes for kids between the ages of 5 to 17 year old from Standard, Beardsley Bakersfield City and Lamont School Districts, as well as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County, making a big impact for those in need before the school year begins.

“I just love seeing the community come together to really make an impact in the lives of our students and underprivileged families, and giving them resources to help start their year off right,” Jocelyn Hively with the Standard School District told 17 News.

Patrick Hoffman from Bakersfield North Rotary talked more about the event.

“It’s been over 10 years, we do it every year right before school here at Kohl’s,” Hoffman told 17 News. “They do a good job of giving us discounts and letting us come in before the store opens, so it’s been a good partnership.”

According to Hively, the shopping event is a favorite project among the Bakersfield North Rotary, and the club plans to hold the event next year.