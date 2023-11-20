BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanksgiving Day, some may call it a true all-American celebration that kicks off the holiday season.

Year after year, the Bakersfield North Rotary Club makes sure turkey is on the table of hundreds of families in need.

For the Parker Family, it’s their 4th year picking up their Thanksgiving basket at Standard Middle School.

“We’ll probably start the turkey early so we can get to cook it slowly and it’ll be really good in the morning and everything for lunchtime,” said Parker.

At this year’s event, 350 families got their frozen turkey, stuffing, corn, potatoes, rolls, and a pie among other ingredients.

Traditions are what makes each families’ celebration unique.

“My aunt, she used to make homemade coleslaw, and now we’re keeping the tradition of doing homemade coleslaw,” said Louise Parker.

After two months of preparation and $15,000 raised, this year’s event provided in a time of much need.

“The food costs are up, so we raise as much funds as we can to cover the cost of the 350 baskets.” said Patrick Hoffman, President of Bakersfield North Rotary Club, “But I think, right now, especially in this economy, it’s very important, and the School District does a great job of identifying families that have food insecurity and needs. And this way at least they have a Thanksgiving meal to enjoy with their family.”

Around 100 volunteers prepared the baskets and placed them in people’s trunks in just 5 hours.

Enough money was raised to make 50 additional baskets for Church Without Walls.