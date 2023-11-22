BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is remembering the lives lost from homelessness with music and reflection at a vigil in southeast Bakersfield.

On Dec. 21, organizers say the community will gather at the Historic Union Cemetery to remember all the lives lost this year in the homeless community. Prayer, music and personal remembrance will go along with a vigil at the cemetery, starting at 10 a.m.

The vigil will be held in the sunrise section of the Historic Union Cemetery, on the corner of Potomac Avenue and S Baker Street.

Events like these show the support the community can give to those in need, according to Rick Ramos, Executive Director of the BKRHC.

“The Homeless Persons Memorial Vigil provides each of us an opportunity to reflect on life, the

important work performed by our homeless service providers, as well as our city, county and

community partners, and most importantly, honor those lives lost tragically because of

homelessness,” said Ramos.