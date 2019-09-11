Bakersfield Native trains as a U.S. Navy Warfighter

SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 1st Class Nektoe Demison, a native of Bakersfield, California, wanted to do something different.

“I always had the idea to serve but I didn’t know what branch,” said Demison. “The Navy sounded like the best deal.”

Now, nine years later, Demison is stationed with the Navy Service Support Advanced Training Command (NSSATC) San Diego, a new training command tasked with improving fleet readiness.

“I’m continuously learning while still teaching and adding more to the instruction,” said Demison.

Demison, a 2007 graduate of Bakersfield High School, is a logisitics specialist at the training center located in San Diego.

“I’m a naval instructor teaching basic aviation supply, postal operations and surface supply,” said Demison.

Demison credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Bakersfield.

“My mom taught me that with hard work anything can be done and I took that with me throughout life,” said Demison.

NSSATC was established in March 2019. It develops and delivers advanced education and training opportunities that build personal, professional, and service support competencies to achieve fleet readiness. Headquartered at Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex, Virginia, the command executes training at 10 globally dispersed learning sites with military and civilian instructors and staff personnel.

NSSATC is responsible for Advanced Administration courses, Advanced Logistics courses, Navy Instructor Training Course (NITC), Command Career Counselor (CCC), Command Managed Equal Opportunity (CMEO) Manager, Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor (DAPA), and Alcohol and Drug Abuse for Managers and Supervisors.

There are many reasons to be proud of naval service, and Demison is most proud of being able to serve his country and community.

“I’m a positive representation of a Navy sailor, both for junior sailors and people out in the community,” said Demison.

A key element of the Navy the Nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, according to Navy officials, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Demison and other sailors and staff know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, serving as a key part of the Navy the Nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy brings me a sense of pride that I get to contribute to something bigger than myself,” said Demison.