BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield native was sworn in as a California Highway Patrol officer for the Oakland area.

Highway patrol officials say newly sworn-in CHP officer Jennifer Acosta graduated from Arvin High School in 2009.

Acosta later graduated from California State University, Bakersfield with a master’s degree in social work and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Before joining the CHP Academy she worked at Adventist Health in Bakersfield as a medical social worker, according to CHP.