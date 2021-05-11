Bakersfield native serving aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Cesar Quintero, from Bakersfield, California, refuels an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Casey Scoular)

GULF OF ALASKA (KGET) — U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Cesar Quintero from Bakersfield is serving on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The Navy said Quintero is supporting flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021. Navy, Air Force and Marine aircraft executed flight missions during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities during NE21.

Around 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in the joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces this month.

NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills, practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.

