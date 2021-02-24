MEDITERRANEAN SEA (KGET) — A Bakersfield native is serving aboard USS Porter, a guided-missile destroyer currently conducting maritime operations in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the U.S. Navy.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jose is serving as a fire controlman (aegis) about the USS Porter.
“I maintain a weapons system through the use of advanced computers and networks,” he said.
Bakersfield native serving aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Porter
