Bakersfield native serving aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Porter

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (KGET) — A Bakersfield native is serving aboard USS Porter, a guided-missile destroyer currently conducting maritime operations in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the U.S. Navy.
 
Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jose is serving as a fire controlman (aegis) about the USS Porter.
 
“I maintain a weapons system through the use of advanced computers and networks,” he said. 

