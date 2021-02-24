Bakersfield native serving aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Porter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A chase that began in the Old Town Kern area early Wednesday went onto Highway 99 and involved a sheriff's helicopter and the California Highway Patrol before returning to Bakersfield, police said.

That's where Mark Azua, 37, finally stopped because of tire damage from devices used by law enforcement during the pursuit, according to police. He was arrested on charges including felony evading and being a felon in possession of a firearm.