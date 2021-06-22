Bakersfield native promotes debut novel at Lengthwise Brewery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Vince Wetzel promoted his debut novel at Lengthwise Brewing Company at the Marketplace on Monday.

Wetzel’s novel, “Friends in Low Places” is a “celebration of friendships and the people you can count on all the time.” The book is inspired by his many summer trips to Huntington Lake with his friends. As part of his Brewery and Books tour, Wetzel signed copies of his book and discussed it with readers.

“It’s one of those books that after you finish reading it, you’re going to want to call one of your friends and just catch up,” Wetzel said. “After this time of COVID, this is the opportunity when you really want to catch up with friends, so hopefully this spurs that action.”

Wetzel, who now lives in West Sacramento, grew up in Bakersfield and attended Foothill High School. He said he still has ties to Bakersfield and visits regularly with friends and family in the area.

“This is a book for people who like beer and people who just want to have a good time, so I thought, what better way but to have book signing at Lengthwise Brewery – to have a good time out there with a lot of people who like the book, ” Wetzel said.

Vince Wetzel said he is currently working on another novel that he hopes to release in the coming years.