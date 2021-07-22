Bakersfield native pictured performing maintenance on jet fighter aboard aircraft carrier

PACIFIC OCEAN (KGET) — A Bakersfield native serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson is pictured in a recently released photo from the U.S. Navy performing maintenance on the gun system of a fighter jet.

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Bryan Ruiz was photographed performing corrective maintenance to the gun system of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, the Navy said. The aircraft is assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 aboard the aircraft carrier, officials said.

“With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy,” a Navy news release said.