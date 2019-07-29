Bakersfield native keeps the Navy’s newest, most advanced helicopters flying

By Dusty Good, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MAYPORT, Fla. – A 2005 Highland High School graduate and Bakersfield native is serving with a U.S. Navy helicopter squadron that flies the Navy’s newest and most technologically-advanced helicopter.

Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Flores credits much of their success from lessons they learned growing up in Bakersfield.

“Growing up in Bakersfield I learned the importance of determination and hard work,” said Flores. “Everyday task are things that sometimes we just get thrown into. We go in maybe not knowing how to do it, but we complete the task because I’m a hard worker who doesn’t give up.”

Flores is a naval aircrewman with the “Airwolves” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 40, a Mayport, Florida based squadron that operates the Navy’s next generation submarine hunter and Anti-Surface Warfare helicopter, the MH-60R Seahawk. Each helicopter is nearly 65 feet long, may weigh up to 23,500 lbs. (max gross) and can travel over 120 miles per hour for nearly 320 miles on a tank of gas.

As a naval aircrewman, Flores is responsible for tracking and hunting enemy submarines and serving as a rescue swimmer.

According to Navy officials, the MH-60R is the most capable multi-mission helicopter available in the world today. It is used for a variety of missions, including hunting and tracking enemy submarines, attacking enemy ships, search and rescue, drug interdiction, delivering supplies and supporting the Navy’s special operations forces.

It is replacing the Navy’s older helicopters because of its greater versatility and more advanced weapon systems.

Flores is now a part of a long-standing tradition of serving in the Navy our nation needs.

“Both my grandfathers served in the Korean War,” said Flores. “Our family has a legacy of military service and I wanted to be a part of that legacy.”

Flores said they are proud to be part of a warfighting team that readily defends America at all times.

“Earning my Naval Aircrewman Warfare Pin and making my current rank, it’s always been my goal to make first class and make a career in the Navy and I achieved a higher rank than anyone in my family before me,” said Flores.

Sailors’ jobs are highly varied within the squadron. Approximately 297 Navy men and women are assigned and keep all parts of the squadron running smoothly. This includes everything from maintaining helicopter airframes and engines, to processing paperwork, handling weapons and flying the aircraft.

Flores is playing an important part in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon capital assets, Flores and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes.

Serving in the Navy, Flores is learning about being a more respectable leader, sailor and person through handling numerous responsibilities.

“Serving in the Navy gives me the opportunity to give something back to the country I love,” said Flores.