Bakersfield native Jordan Love selected by Green Bay Packers in NFL Draft

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Jordan Love listens on his headphones during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Bakersfield, Calif. Love was drafted by the Green Bay Packers during the first round. (NFL via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Liberty High School and Utah State quarterback Jordan Love has been selected by the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Draft.

Love was selected 26th overall in the draft. Green Bay acquired the pick from the Miami Dolphins to make the selection.

The Liberty High School alum was the fourth quarterback selected after top pick Joe Burrow was selected 1st overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

At Liberty High School, Love led the team to a CIF Central Section title in 2015.

Love emerged as one of the top quarterbacks and pro prospects in college playing for the Aggies where he passed for 8,600 yards and threw 60 touchdowns in his career.

Green Bay finished the 2019 season with a 13-3 record, losing in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.