BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s own Gregory Porter performed for Queen Elizabeth Thursday as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Grammy-winning musician has traveled the world, bringing the soul of Bakersfield to hundreds of thousands.

The Highland High School graduate took to social media today, writing, “This will be one of those moments I will never forget. Congratulations to Her Royal Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.”

The first-ever Platinum Jubilee celebrates the queen’s seven-decade rule over England. Hundreds of thousands gathered to see 1,500 soldiers and officers, 400 musicians, 250 horses and a fly-over with 70 aircrafts- one for each year of her reign.