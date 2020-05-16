Bakersfield native Dillon James is a finalist on ‘American Idol’

Bakersfield native Dillon James will lern this weekend if he’s the newest “American Idol.”

James, a musician and songwriter, is one of the final seven contestants on this season of ABC’s “American Idol.”

17’s Movie critic Rick Bentley spoke with Dillon James about his journey on the show.

“When the whole world’s looking at you, you have to act different,” James said. “You have to be a good example so coming from my background which was not very good.”

He said he struggled with addiction and mental health, and lived on the streets until reaching out to family for help.

“The one thing I’ve learned about myself is I’m a good human being, I have a good heart. In my past I’ve never really thought that about myself.”

The finale of “American Idol” airs Sunday night.