A Bakersfield Native was a part of the team who won the 2019 World Series. Not as a player on the roster, but from within the bullpen for the Washington Nationals.

Octavio Martinez, a catcher in the bullpen for the Washington Nationals, celebrated last night and even got to hold the trophy.

Martinez joined the Nationals back in 2013 and since 2016 he also serves as the Nationals’ Spanish Language Interpreter, a position required by the MLB.

Here are the photos: