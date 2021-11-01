Bakersfield National Cemetery to host Wreaths Across America

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield National Cemetery will join more than 2,700 locations across the country in hosting Wreaths Across America on Dec. 18, according to a news release.

The mission of the national nonprofit is to “Remember, Honor and Teach” about the nation’s fallen; not only to remember and honor their service, but to teach future generations about their sacrifices, according to the release.

This year, Bakersfield National Cemetery’s goal is to raise enough money to place over 6,000 wreaths on the headstones of all the veterans laid to rest there. The organization is expecting over 2 million volunteers to come out across the nation that day.

“These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, or sponsoring a wreath for Bakersfield National Cemetery, are invited to visit www.waabakersfield.org to learn more.