BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds spent their Saturday morning paying their respects to soldiers who gave their lives for the country, during a ceremony at Bakersfield National Cemetery.

Saturday’s event was the first public event at the cemetery since 2019. More than 500 people were in attendance reflecting on the sacrifice.

“We recognized we will never forget them and we also prayed for those because the cost of freedom is never paid in full,” Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard said. “We prayed for those that will one day unfortunately give their lives as well.”

Maggard said it’s not just a time to enjoy a barbecue or a day at the pool, but to honor those who have served and given their lives for the country.

“It’s a time to remember the solemn and heroic price that was paid so we can live like this and be free.”