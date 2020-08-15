Bakersfield National Cemetery hosts ceremony marking anniversary of end of World War II

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 75 years since the end of World War II. On Friday, a small group of veterans marked the anniversary with a ceremony at Bakersfield National Cemetery.

The cemetery held a private ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Spirit of 45 campaign. A bugler performed taps and a wreath was laid at the American flag. Currently, coronavirus restrictions do not allow gatherings with more than 10 people, but Director Randy Heard said the anniversary was too important to forget.

“We’re commemorating this one today, but we have several war periods and heroes that are interred here and it’s important that we remember them all,” he said. “They’re our heroes, it’s our history and it’s important that we give them their just due.”

Heard said they would love to have the public back at these ceremonies, but at the end of the day, safety is most important.