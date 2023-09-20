BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The band played and the volleys fired at the Bakersfield National Cemetery for a ceremony to honor eight veterans buried without family over the past six months.

For veterans, it’s important to come pay respect to these heroes.

“It really hurts that they’ve been interred by themselves,” said veteran George Garcia.

“We don’t want any veteran to be forgotten,” added veteran Gilbert Martinez. “We think it’s important that every veteran be recognized, because one of these days we will be there.”

Having no next of kin means one thing for the community: they rise to the occasion, and they came together for Ricky Alan Cunningham, Richard Wayne Murphy, Frank Anello, Larry Andrade, Gary Cantrell, Jesus Rosalez, Bryan Gusse and Edward Yaneshek.

“Gosh, these warriors, their lives are so sacred, they’ve given a part of their lives and service to the nation,” said Chaplain Wesley Clare, Retiree of the California National Guard. “And even if their loved ones can’t be with them at the time of their burial, it’s fitting that we, as a nation, show gratitude for them. So as a community, we do the same — we want to honor their service.”

More than 4 million Americans and veterans of every war and conflict are buried in the Veterans Affairs’ national cemeteries; and before he goes too, Martinez says it’s important to keep close as veterans.

“If there’s a need in us, we can contact one another. It’s not material things, it’s things that are on our minds that we can contact one another, and we can bond, and we can ask them to help us deal with them,” said Martinez.

Martinez invites all veterans to join their group, which meets every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, located at 1925 Eye St. in downtown Bakersfield.