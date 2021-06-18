Bakersfield NAACP to hold Juneteenth celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield branch of the NAACP is set to host a Juneteenth celebration tomorrow 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Yokuts park in Bakersfield. Event organizers say up to 70 black vendors and artists will provide food, entertainment, games, raffles, and activities for kids. The event will also honor about 30 black organizations around town.

Juneteenth honors the day Union soldiers brought news of the emancipation proclamation to enslaved African-Americans in Texas, symbolizing the end of slavery.