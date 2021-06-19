Bakersfield NAACP hosts Juneteenth celebration at Yokuts Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP brought the community together Saturday afternoon to mark Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Saturday’s event took place at Yokuts Park. It was not only a celebration but also a time to bring awareness to the day.

Widely celebrated since the late-1800s by African Americans, more and more are becoming aware of the occasion after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law classifying Juneteenth as a federal holiday earlier this week.

Over 50 Black-owned shops, fraternities, sororities, and even colleges were at the park for the festivities.

Event organizers hope the event will help teach what the day means to African Americans.

“All in all we want people to understand that it’s important to educate themselves, to educate your peers, educate your families, so everyone knows exactly what Juneteenth is,” Bianca Haynes of the NAACP said.

The event at Yokuts Park was the sixth annual Juneteenth celebration for the Bakersfield NAACP and Haynes says she is happy to be with the community again after having to cancel last year’s celebrations due to COVID-19.