BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP is celebrating Juneteenth all weekend long, including a festival Saturday at Yokuts Park.

The event features vendors, food, live music, games and more for visitors. It’s all in an effort to support local Black businesses ahead of June 19, also known as Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the holiday celebrating the day slavery ended in 1865.

“This is a celebration for the color of our skin,” Bakersfield NAACP Youth Council President Ariyana Craig said. “To show that we can come together as a community and support each other, have a safe space, and just celebrate being Black.”

The event is free and continues until 10 p.m. tonight.