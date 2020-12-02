Bakersfield musician Jim Ranger advances to semi-finals on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger officially moved on to the semi-finals of NBC’s “The Voice” following Tuesday night’s results show.

While Ranger’s performance of “Rumor” by Brice Lee on Monday night fell short of earning enough votes to move on, Ranger was “saved” by his coach Blake Shelton. Fellow Team Blake musician Ian Flannigan earned the most votes on the team, automatically qualifying for the semi-finals. Ranger expressed his excitement in a tweet after the show, thanking Shelton for believing in him.

Only nine contestants remain heading into next week’s semi-finals. Ranger will return to the show on Monday as the remaining contestants battle it out for one of four spots in the finale. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. on TV-17.