BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congratulations are in order for a local music teacher chosen to perform in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Daniel Hernandez is a teacher at Cato Middle School in East Bakersfield, and will be part of the “Saluting America’s Band Directors” group — a marching band of music teachers from across the country.

The announcement comes after Hernandez was awarded an Excellence in Education award from the Bakersfield City School District. School officials released a statement, thanking Hernandez for continuing to inspire his students with these incredible accomplishments.

You can watch Hernandez and the entirety of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year on KGET. The parade will be broadcasted at 9 a.m. on Nov. 23.