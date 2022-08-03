BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Music Awards returns this Sunday, celebrating the best the local music scene has to offer. It’s a red carpet affair, redefining the Bakersfield Sound.

“Everyone’s included, everyone’s diverse, and everyone’s welcome,” Jovon Dangerfield, Event Organizer and Co-Host of the Bakersfield Music Awards, said.

Event organizers say the Bakersfield Music Awards focus on emerging local talent, including many artists who fall outside the musical legacy created by legends like Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.

“We can’t not acknowledge that hip hop is the number one genre in the world right now,” Dangerfield said.

“But make no mistake, we don’t limit to that. We want to honor country, rock, pop. We want to honor Bakersfield music.”

More than 40 people are nominated this year in categories like hip hop, audio engineering and RNB.

“A lot of community. A lot of hugging, shaking hands,” Dangerfield said. “People happy. Getting their trophy for working so hard, making these videos and writing these songs.”

If you’re interested in the 18-year and over event, Dangerfield says you have to act fast.

“We’re encouraging everyone to get their tickets as soon as possible because they’re going,” Dangerfield said. “We’re going to pack the house out.”

The award show is happening Sunday at the Iron Lily Venue on 24th street. You can purchase tickets here.