Bakersfield Museum of Art to hold spring fundraiser online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art is holding its annual spring fundraiser online due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The fundraiser, called ARTMIX, will feature artwork available for sale on the museum’s website at www.bmoa.org. Work from more than 60 artists will be featured, priced at $100, $250 and $400.

“We look forward to welcoming friends and visitors to this event every year,” said museum Executive Director Amy Smith in a news release. “In light of concerns about social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, we asked ourselves how we could still provide an opportunity to share in and support the museum’s mission of bringing contemporary art by and about California artists to our community. Times being what they are, we moved the party online.”

Each week while the sale is in progress — from June 11 to July 11 — a selection of Bakersfield restaurants will offer special ARTMIX food and drink specials available for both dine-in and carry-out. Mention BMOA when you order and a portion of the total bill will be donated to the museum.



Moo Creamery and The Kitchen will help kick off the month-long celebration, the release said.