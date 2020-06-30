Bakersfield Museum of Art to reopen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art is opening its doors again. The BMOA made changes to meet new guidelines and will reopen on Wednesday. The museum has implemented social distancing markers, hand sanitizing stations, and increased cleaning schedules. All guests, staff and volunteers are required to wear masks.

According to BMOA, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their revenue. They ask for any donation to support the work they continue to do. If you would like to donate, you can visit here.