BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art will host a cocktail party on Thursday in Downtown Bakersfield.
Tickets are on sale now for: ART-MIX A Curated Cocktail Party. There will be signature cocktails and culinary delights on hand from Bakersfield’s best eateries.
There will also be live music, a benefactor champagne reception and a silent auction where you can buy art right off the walls of the museum.
The champagne reception starts at 5:30 p.m. and the party begins at 7 p.m.
You can purchase tickets at the Bakersfield Museum of Art website.