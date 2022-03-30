BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art will host a cocktail party on Thursday in Downtown Bakersfield.

Tickets are on sale now for: ART-MIX A Curated Cocktail Party. There will be signature cocktails and culinary delights on hand from Bakersfield’s best eateries.

There will also be live music, a benefactor champagne reception and a silent auction where you can buy art right off the walls of the museum.

The champagne reception starts at 5:30 p.m. and the party begins at 7 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at the Bakersfield Museum of Art website.