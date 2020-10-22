Bakersfield Museum of Art reopens next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art will reopen to the public on Tuesday with normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and extended hours until 8 p.m. every first Friday of the month.

There will be physical distancing markers and signage throughout exhibition spaces, hand sanitizer stations, increased cleaning in common areas and masks must be worn at all times by staff and visitors, according to a release from the museum.

Visitors will be able to view “Black & White: Photographs from the Julie Riegel and Suzette Clerou Collection,” a collection of photos highlighting technological advancements, socio-political upheavals and cultural influences that motivated the era’s artistic innovation, the release says.

