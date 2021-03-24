Bakersfield Museum of Art reopening to public Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Museum of Art will reopen to the public Tuesday after remaining closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum will have physical distancing markers and signage throughout exhibition spaces, hand sanitizing stations, increased cleaning in common spaces, and masks worn at all times by staff and visitors, according to a news release. It will resume normal operation hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. the first Friday of each month.
This Saturday, the museum will be open to members only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum currently has the following exhibitions:
- “Color + Figure: Paintings by Linda Christensen — a collection of work reflective of the Bay Area Figurative movement that revels in the tenderness and reflection of human nature. Linda’s first solo museum exhibition includes work characterized by gestural brushstrokes and harmonious color palettes.”
- “Uncommon Perspective: Paintings by Art Sherwyn. A survey of this local artist and award-winning art educator’s most recent work, this exhibition combines vivid color palettes, calligraphic mark-making and the artist’s love of storytelling. Each work becomes a commemorative anecdote of the community Sherwyn calls home.”
- “The Bakersfield Sound: Roll Out the Red Carpet, surveys the aesthetic of this landmark country-music sub-genre and its influence on today’s musical community.”