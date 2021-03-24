Bakersfield Museum of Art reopening to public Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Museum of Art will reopen to the public Tuesday after remaining closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will have physical distancing markers and signage throughout exhibition spaces, hand sanitizing stations, increased cleaning in common spaces, and masks worn at all times by staff and visitors, according to a news release. It will resume normal operation hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. the first Friday of each month.

This Saturday, the museum will be open to members only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum currently has the following exhibitions: