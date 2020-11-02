Bakersfield Museum of Art hosts Día de los Muertos event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Art After Dark returned to the Bakersfield Museum of Art with a Día de los Muertos themed event Sunday.

“The art community is comprised of so many people who this tradition is very relevant and still celebrated,” Bakersfield Museum of Art curator Rachel Magnus said. “For us to bring that tradition into our garden, it allows for cross-cultural learning, it allows for cross-cultural celebration and that really demonstrates what the museum of art wants to do in this community.”

Local artists created sacred altars that will be on display in the museum’s sculpture garden. Because of COVID-19 restrictions a maximum of 75 people were allowed at the event space at any one time.

To learn more about Art After Dark at the museum, visit their website.