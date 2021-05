BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art will hold an Art After Dark event tonight.

The after-hours art experience will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the museum, located at 1930 R St. It will include community art projects, live music, unique performances and more.

General admission is $5, but BMoA members and students with a valid ID can get in for free.

For more information, contact the museum at 661-323-7219 or email info@bmoa.org.