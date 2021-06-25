Bakersfield Museum of Art celebrates Pride Month with special Art After Dark

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of people came out to the Bakersfield Museum of Art last night for a special Art After Dark event celebrating Pride Month.

In addition to being able to view the artwork of local artists, those in attendance were treated to poetry readings, live music, face painting and a drag show.

“We welcome creativity and self-expression no matter who you are, no matter who you love or what you do,” said Lauren Marty, a spokesperson for BMoA. “It doesn’t matter what your sexual orientation is or your gender identity. We’re all about creativity and self-expression, and what better way to support that than National Pride Month.”

The Bakersfield Museum of Art is back open Tuesday through Saturday. It is located on R Street near Mill Creek Park.