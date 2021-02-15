Bakersfield Museum of Art accepting applications for ArtWorks program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art is currently accepting applications for its ArtWorks program.

The program consists of six Saturday virtual meetings focused on helping juniors and seniors develop and enhance their artistic skills while participating in a range of activities.

Students have the opportunity to work alongside museum staff and participate in discussions with professional guest speakers and artists. The program culminates in a digital exhibition of the students’ work at the museum.

Applications for the program must be received by 5 p.m. on Feb. 22. Applicants must be a junior or senior currently enrolled in a high school, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 and must have a strong interest in the arts.

To apply or for more information about the ArtWorks program, visit bmoa.org/artworks.