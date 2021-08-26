Bakersfield Mobile app updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Mobile app, launched in 2014, has been updated with new features such as buttons linking to the most popular content on the city’s website, officials said in a news release.

Also, new service requests have been added and service request menus updated. There is now a service request option for dead animals in city right-of-way and public spaces, an updated submenu for reporting illegal dumping, and shopping cart removal requests will be directed to the new Clean City Teams.

In 2021, the city has received an average of 1,500 service requests through the app each month. The app has been downloaded almost 17,000 times.

It’s free to download on Apple, Android and Blackberry devices.