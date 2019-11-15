Bakersfield Memorial Hospital hosts Kern County Asthma Summit

Living with asthma can be hard, and made even harder living in a place with poor air quality.

Experts from all over the county hosted the annual Kern County Asthma Summit.

The Asthma Coalition of Kern County met at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital to talk about ways to manage the condition.

Ana Rivera with Valley Air says everyone should know what could give them an asthma attack.

“Know what things personally trigger your asthma and how to reduce those asthma triggers especially in your home envronment so your home is a safe space,” she said.

She also recommends you always check the air quality before going outside.

Valley Air does have a free app you can download on the App Store or Google Play.