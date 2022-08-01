BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mega millions lottery saw a winner Friday in Illinois but still stands at a whopping $20 million.

An unclaimed winning ticket was sold in Bakersfield in July. The ticket-holder who matched five of the six numbers stands to win $973,668.

Another unclaimed winning ticket was sold in San Bernardino also matching five of the six numbers. The ticket-holder stands to win $2.9 million.

The California lottery said winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

In the history of the game, people from California have won 33 mega millions jackpots, coming in second to New York, according to lottery blog Jackpocket.

Experts suggest winners hire an attorney, tax advisor and a financial advisor to protect their money.

So, what would you do if you hit the jackpot? Here’s what Bakersfield residents said:

Some said they would follow the expert advice and hire people to help them manage all the money.

“Hire the best attorneys to plan protect and mainly to put me on a legal budget so I can enjoy my money!” Miguel A. Mariscal, Facebook user

Some said they would use the money to leave Bakersfield.

“My kids and I would move outta Bakersfield fast and give to some charities.” Monica Hernandez, Facebook user

“A plane ticket out of Bakersfield.” Heather Lindsay, Facebook user

“Pay off all my bills, take family and move out of bako to the boondocks where we would live and have a solar and wind farm, and not to say a beautiful view of the mountains or the ocean.” Alfonso Sierra, Facebook user

And the state.

“A plane ticket and house out of California.” Juan Gutierrez, Facebook user

“Spend it on getting the heck out of Newsom’s Kalifornia. And help elect conservatives to office.” Michael Gibson, Facebook user

Some said they would use it to take care of their families and loved ones.

“A home for me, my family, a new vehicle to take my family out of town.” Vicky Estrada Provencio, Facebook user

“If I win the first thing I am doing is paying off my debts, then donate to people who mean the most to me, buy a house, go on a family vacation and bank the rest.” Janet Hovestadt, Facebook user

“A new car for each person in my house that drives, student loans, vacation, then start my nonprof I’ve been planning for the past 10 years.” Adrianna Oceguera Donohue, Facebook user

Some said they would use it to help their communities.

“I would pay off debt, buy property and open a non profit organization for metal health, For all age groups.” Savannah Louise Gonzalez, Facebook user

Pay bills off and start an animal rescue.” Elizabeth Irene Wiley, Facebook user

“Tithe! Then build a business helping The homeless, a place to stay, clean up and prepare them to look for jobs and get them back on their feet.. and help them locate family.” Leonard Likens, Facebook user

What would you do?