Bakersfield, meet your new city manager

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’ve been hearing his name for more than a month, and now, finally, we have a face to go with it. Newly hired City Manager Christian Clegg met with Bakersfield media Thursday at City Hall North to talk about this goals and vision, and TV-17 was there to meet the new boss.

Clegg, a former assistant city manager for the City of Stockton, is only four days into his new job and still learning names, but he said he brings an established set of values and priorities to Bakersfield, a city he says bears many similarities to Stockton, 340 miles to the north.

“I want to create a very supportive environment and a collaborative environment,” Clegg said. “I worked on a lot of teams and in coalition and so it’s important for the employee base but also important community-wide.”

The ever growing homeless problem confronting Bakersfield is not exactly news to Clegg, who notes that Stockton, though a slightly smaller city, actually has a bigger homeless problem

“Stockton’s homeless population … is higher than (that of) Bakersfield, despite the fact that Stockton is a slightly smaller community,” Clegg said. “… Homelessness is a national and in a particular a state epidemic that every city large and small is struggling with. Unfortunately I haven’t seen any city that’s found the sort of silver bullet for the particular answer, but working with at risk populations in Stockton was one of the important roles that I played — largely in violence prevention, that also carried over into homelessness.

“It’s very important to address the impacts of homelessness on a community. It’s also important to address the immediate needs of those individuals, but then also really look at the underlying causes that are leading to those vulnerabilities and address those underlying issues, or we’re going to continue to be in the same cycle over and over again. That’s a process that you don’t take care of in a couple of weeks, a couple of months, it’s something we’re going to have to build toward over time. And the groundwork has been laid here with the coalitions that have been built as well as those (state) funds. (It’s) something that’s going to take more time to continue to flesh out.”

One of Clegg’s first orders of business, as TV-17 reported Wednesday, is the hiring of a police chief. Clegg, who will make the final decision from the group of three finalists presented to him sometime after March 24, explained what he’ll be looking for.

“It is the 21st century, and 21st century policing is different than its has been historically,” Clegg said. “A police chief needs to know law enforcement, needs to know how to run a good force, but in addition a police chief has to be thoughtful about how their force interacts with their community — community trust building.

“You also need to be thoughtful about how we can innovate and be creative in the policing that we do. I was very fortunate in Stockton to work closely with Chief Eric Jones, who’s been a national leader (involved in) trust building and innovative policies. And so I’m going to be looking for a chief who’s thoughtful about that 21st century policing and building those community relationships, and also understanding that policing is not just about enforcement, but about helping a community find its character.”

Christian Clegg — he’s Christian, not Chris — will have some economic development challenges, some high speed rail challenges, some traditional transportation challenges — but, at least for week one, he seems prepared to take them on.

But for how long? Our last city manager, Alan Tandy, was in the job almost 30 years. How long can we expect Clegg to hang around? After all, the average tenure of a U.S. city manager is less than eight years.

Clegg was in the Stockton city manager’s office for nine years at a time when that city was dealing with the stress of a bankruptcy and burned out colleagues were bailing out, he said. Bakersfield, he said, is not a stepping stone.