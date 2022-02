BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McDonald’s at White Lane and Highway 99 is hosting a Valentine’s Day Customer Flower Giveaway this year.

Any purchases between 5 a.m. and midnight on Monday will also come with a fresh cut flower.

“We like it, just to show our customers we appreciate ’em. Because we love our customers!” said Margaret Ward, an employee. “And this is a good day to show it, Valentine’s Day!”

The free flowers will be given out in-store and at the drive-through while supplies last.