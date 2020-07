BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh encourages residents to have a safe and responsible Fourth of July weekend. She reminds residents to wear face coverings and avoid gatherings to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Let’s all do our part to keep Bakersfield safe and keep Bakersfield open. As we celebrate the 4th, let’s do it safely with respect for others, support our local businesses and let’s get our economy going again,” said Mayor Goh.