BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth annual Bakersfield Marathon is scheduled to take place this weekend and organizers need volunteers to make the big race happen.

Active Bakersfield Alliance needs more volunteers to help guide runners through each mile, help with registration and packet pick-up this Sunday at the Health and Wellness Expo happening at Buck Owens Crystal Palace.

Some of the volunteer positions looking to be filled include: breaking down the festival at the Kern County Museum, course monitors and welcoming crew to greet runners as they cross the finish line and return to the museum, according to organizers.

Groups and individuals are encouraged to sign up. To add your name to the list of volunteers, visit their website.