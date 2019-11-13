Bakersfield Marathon organizers say they need volunteers for Sunday’s race

The Bakersfield Marathon is just five days away, but organizers say they still use some help with the event.

Marathon organizers said they are still looking for volunteers. Volunteers are needed to hand out medals or be at information booths according to the race’s website.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, click on this link.

It’s the fourth ever running of the Bakersfield Marathon.

Over 2,500 runners are expected this year.

The race is Sunday, Nov. 17, beginning at CSU Bakersfield.