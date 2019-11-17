Bakersfield Marathon attracts thousands

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Thousands of runners sprinted through town for the annual Bakersfield Marathon. The race first held in 2015 is in the top 200 of the largest marathons in the nation, attracting runners from across the country.

Over 2,500 people ran through our streets this morning in either the full marathon, half marathon, 5K or 10K.

Jordan Bramblett from Arizona took first place in the half marathon with 1 hour and 11 minutes.

“I feel so good, I had a good race, I didn’t expect it,” said Bramblett. “I thank God that I could run at the best of my ability, I’m very excited about today.”

And in the full marathon; Fresno resident Jesus Campos at 2 hours and 41 minutes

For many marathoners though completing the race is an accomplishment in itself.

The race included cash prizes for the top three female and male marathoners and half marathoners and guitar-shaped medals for each participant, in honor of Bakersfield’s history.

The day included breakfast, a beer garden, and live music. The celebration lasted until 2:30 p.m. Runners, their families and supporters were all welcome.

This was the fourth annual Bakersfield Marathon. Revenue generated from the ticket prices goes towards CSUB scholarships.