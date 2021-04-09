Bakersfield man’s disappearance considered suspicious

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a missing man after his vehicle was found abandoned Friday in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said Edward Rodrigo Medina, 27, was last seen in the 10100 block of Wible Road on April 7 at around 7:30 p.m. His disappearance is considered suspicious after Medina’s vehicle was found abandoned in the area of East Planz Road and South Mount Vernon Avenue.

Medina is described as being approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing between 180 to 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Medina’s whereabouts is urged to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.