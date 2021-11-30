Bakersfield man who died in crash on Taft Highway identified

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield man who died Monday in a fatal car crash on Taft Highway and Elk Road was identified by Kern County Sheriff’s officials as Conrad James Sivits.

Sivits, 38, was driving a pick-up truck in the westbound lanes of Taft Highway when he drifted into the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a dump truck at around 9:14 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol responded and pronounced Sivits dead on the scene.

Officials are investigating whether Sivits was distracted by his cellphone.