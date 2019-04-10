Bakersfield man who admitted to sex acts with boy he met on Grindr takes plea deal

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Bakersfield man who admitted to engaging in sex acts with a boy he met on the Grindr dating app accepted a plea agreement Wednesday in which he'll be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Gerardo Orbe-Lucas, 47, pleaded no contest Wednesday to a charge of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and a charge of communicating with a child with the intent to commit lewd or lascivious acts, prosecutors said. Five felonies were dismissed under the agreement.

Orbe-Lucas will have to register as a sex offender for life. He had faced life without parole if convicted of all the charges filed against him.

His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman, and prosecutor Esther Schlaerth declined to comment on specifics of the case until after Orbe-Lucas' May 15 sentencing.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred April 10, 2017. Police were called to the boy's home in South Bakersfield by his parents, who said they arrived home around 8 p.m. to find a green Ford Explorer parked in their driveway.

When the boy's mom entered the house, the boy ran to the bathroom and shut the door, according to court documents. She knocked, and he said he was "fine."

While this occurred, the father, who had remained outside, saw a man walk down the street, get in the Explorer and drive away, according to the documents.

Two hours later, the boy woke his parents and said he had let a man inside the house and the man had raped him, the documents said. The boy said he met the man a day earlier on Facebook, where they exchanged messages. In one message the man asked, "Do you want to have sex?" the boy told police.

The next day the boy replied, telling the man he was curious and believed he might be homosexual, according to the documents. He gave the man his address and told him he was home alone.

The man later arrived at his house, the boy told police. He said the man pushed him onto his bed and they engaged in sex acts.

The boy later admitted he didn't meet the man on Facebook, but on an app he refused to name.

Investigators used the boy's phone to identify Orbe-Lucas, who they found owns a green Ford Explorer, the documents said. Orbe-Lucas said he met the boy on Grindr and engaged in sex acts with him but claimed the boy was the aggressor.

He told police he thought the boy was 21 since he met him on Grindr.