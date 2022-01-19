Bakersfield man struck and killed in wheelchair identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 64-year-old man fatally injured when struck by a vehicle while using a wheelchair to cross a street in southeast Bakersfield has been identified.

Willie David Moten, of Bakersfield, was hit at about 8:35 p.m. Sunday while crossing Lotus Lane near Melwood Street, according to coroner’s officials and police. He died about 2 1/2 hours later at Kern Medical.

Moten was crossing outside the crosswalk, police said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.