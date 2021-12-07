Bakersfield man shot, killed on Shelly Lane identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man shot and killed last week in an East Bakersfield neighborhood has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man has been identified as Erik Gilberto Martinez, 29, of Bakersfield, according to the Coroner’s office.

Related Content Shooting leaves one dead, one wounded in East Bakersfield

On Dec. 3 just after 5 a.m., the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was called out for a shooting on Shelly Lane near Pico Avenue in East Bakersfield, according to KCSO. When Deputies arrived they found Martinez and another victim with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Martinez died about an hour later at the hospital, according to the coroner.

The incident is still under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information about this incident, call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.