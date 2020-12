BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Bakersfield man went all out for a lights display that’s putting others to shame.

The northwest Bakersfield yard of Alex Balfour has become a winter scene featuring inflatable trees, presents, elves — even an 11-foot-tall llama. Balfour said he decided to put up the massive display to add some holiday cheer because this year has been a tough one for so many.