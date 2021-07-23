Bakersfield man seriously injured in I-5 collision involving 3 semi trucks in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was seriously injured in a collision on Interstate 5 west of Merced on Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 7:12 p.m., the 37-year-old was driving a 2016 Volvo semi northbound on I-5 when he collided with the rear of two other semi trucks which had stopped for traffic in the area of Stuhr Road.

The collision caused the Volvo to become fully engulfed in flames within the northbound lanes of I-5, according to the department. The driver suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to University of California, Davis for treatment.

The other two semi drivers, one of whom is also a Bakersfield resident, did not have any injuries in the crash, according to the CHP.