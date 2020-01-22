Bakersfield man sentenced in federal court on drug-related charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has been sentenced in federal court for selling drugs in a residential area.

Pedro Ferrel, 41, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court today to 20 years and 10 months in prison. According to court documents, Ferrel was arrested in January 2017 after police officers saw him selling drugs in a residential area.

Ferrel was found to be in possession of more than 150 grams of methamphetamine and 11 grams of heroin. On May 28, 2019, Ferrel pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, a defendant’s criminal history is a major factor in determining the severity of a sentence.

According to court documents, Ferrel has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 1996 and includes convictions for controlled substance offenses, evading a peace officer, domestic abuse, and possession of drugs while armed, among other things.